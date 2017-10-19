FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeura Energy says CEO Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corp effective Dec 31
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
BRIEF-Valeura Energy says CEO Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corp effective Dec 31

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces executive changes

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍Co-founder, president and CEO, Jim McFarland, will be retiring as an executive of corporation effective December 31, 2017​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland will continue to serve as a director of Valeura​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland expects to stand for re-election to board of directors at next annual general meeting of shareholders in May 2018​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍McFarland will remain as ceo in interim period to year-end 2017​

* Valeura Energy Inc - ‍Sean guest, co’s COO, to assume additional role of president and will become president and ceo upon McFarland’s retirement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

