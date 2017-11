Nov 16 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES TRIPLE A-COVERED BOND

* BANK SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A FIRST TRANCHE OF CHF 250 MILLION

* BOND HAS A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS AND A COUPON OF 0.375 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)