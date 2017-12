BRIEF-Validus Holdings' Unit Entered Into A Subscription Agreement With Aquiline Co

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ON DECEMBER 22, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH AQUILINE CO-INVEST III GP ‍​ - SEC FILING

* VALIDUS - PER AGREEMENT, UNIT COMMITTING TO PURCHASE LTD PARTNERSHIP/OTHER COMPARABLE LTD LIABILITY EQUITY INTERESTS IN AQUILINE ARMOUR CO-INVEST

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - ‍PER AGREEMENT UNIT MAY ALSO BUY ONE OR MORE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT VEHICLES AND INTERMEDIATE ENTITIES

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS LTD - PURCHASES UNDER AGREEMENT TO BE MADE WITH CAPITAL COMMITMENT IN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $40.3 MILLION AS LIMITED PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP​