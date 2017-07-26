FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点28分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp, Inc. and substantially enhance its Florida franchise

* Valley National Bancorp - deal for $816 million

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍common shareholders of USAB will receive 6.1 shares of Valley common stock for each USAB share they own​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍valley anticipates transaction will be accretive to Valley's per share earnings within 12 months from closing​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍commenced a preferred stock offering of approximately $75 million​

* Valley National-co anticipates that merger with USAB, which will involve changing USAmeribank's name to Valley National Bank in Florida and Alabama

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍valley anticipates that merger with USAB will be a non-taxable transaction​

* Valley National Bancorp - boards of directors of both companies, after extensive review and due diligence, have unanimously approved transaction

* Expects deal to be a non-taxable transaction

* Combined company is expected to have approximately $28 billion in assets, $21 billion in loans, $21 billion in deposits

* Valley - ‍USAB shareholders to get 6.1 shares of co stock subject to adjustment in event co's VWA stock price falls below $11.50/rises above $13.00

* If volume-weighted average closing price is less than $11.50, then exchange ratio will be $69.00 divided by VWA closing price

* If volume-weighted average closing price is greater than $13.00, then exchange ratio shall be $79.30 divided by VWA closing price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

