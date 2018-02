BRIEF-Valneva And Emergent Biosolutions Start Phase 1 Clinical Study To Evaluate Vaccine Candidate Against Zika Virus

Feb 26 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA INITIATE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST ZIKA VIRUS

* ‍INITIAL DATA FROM TRIAL ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019​

* AFTER PHASE 1 DATA, EMERGENT HAS OPTION TO DEVELOP VACCINE UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH VALNEVA AT EUR 5 MILLION​

* LICENSE ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES VALNEVA POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO EUR 44 MILLION​

* LICENSE ‍AGREEMENT TO GIVE CO RIGHT TO NEGOTIATE WITH EMERGENT EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS IN EUROPE​