Feb 28 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG:

* ‍FY EBIT OF CHF 79.0 MIO. (+9.3%)​

* SEES 2018 ‍EBIT OF CHF 90 MIO. (+/- CHF 3 MIO.)

* FY ‍HIGHER GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 42.0%​

* ‍FY GROUP PROFIT​ OF 57.1 MILLION CHF VERSUS 63.4 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 12.50 FROM CAPITAL RESERVES FOR 2017

* AT CHF 2,075.3 MILLION, FY GROUP'S NET REVENUES WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (-0.9%)