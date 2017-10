BRIEF-Valora requests capital increase

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING:

* REQUESTS CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍IS REQUESTING AN ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE FOR REFINANCING OF ACQUISITION OF BACKWERK​

* VALORA HOLDING - ‍IS EXPANDING PRETZEL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN GERMANY AND US WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT EUR 50 MILLION OVER NEXT TWO YRS​

* ACQUIRES GERMAN-BASED FOOD SERVICES COMPANY BACKWERK FOR AROUND EUR 190 MILLION​

* ‍IS PLANNING TO IMPLEMENT AN ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND CHF 160 MILLION​

* ‍INVITING SHAREHOLDERS TO ATTEND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 8 NOVEMBER 2017​