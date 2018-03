Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc:

* VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC. AND ELECTROCHEM TECHNOLOGIES & MATERIALS INC. FILED INTERNATIONAL PCT PATENT APPLICATION

* VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE - CO,‍ELECTROCHEM JOINTLY FILED FOR INTERNATIONAL PATENT APPLICATION UNDER PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PERCENT) ON FEB 21

* VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE - FILED PATENT TO‍ SECURE IP RIGHTS FOR NEW VANADIUMCORP-ELECTROCHEM TECHNOLOGY WORLDWIDE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: