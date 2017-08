Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍total net product sales were $42.1 million in Q2 of 2017​

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $40.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍2017 combined net product sales from both Hetlioz and Fanapt between $165 million to $175 million​