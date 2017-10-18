FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals reached a pricing agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 中午11点35分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals reached a pricing agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - On Oct 17, co reached a pricing agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - Pricing agreement for treatment of totally blind individuals with sleep-wake disorder with Hetlioz after an arbitration board decision

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - ‍Ex-factory price of Hetlioz in Germany expected to be about eur 69,000/year, effective date of Aug 1, 2017​ - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hOd1fd] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below