BRIEF-Vanda's Hetlioz Demonstrates Efficacy To Treat Jet Lag Disorder

March 5 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* HETLIOZ® (TASIMELTEON) DEMONSTRATES EFFICACY TO TREAT JET LAG DISORDER IN AN 8 HOUR PHASE ADVANCE CLINICAL STUDY

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍HETLIOZ DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL BENEFITS IN NIGHTTIME AND DAYTIME SYMPTOMS OF JET LAG DISORDER​

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍RESULTS FROM JET8 STUDY SHOWED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL EFFECTS OF HETLIOZ 20 MG ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT,MULTIPLE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INTENDS TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR USE OF HETLIOZ IN TREATMENT OF JET LAG DISORDER​

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍HETLIOZ DEMONSTRATES IMPROVEMENT IN TOTAL SLEEP TIME BY 85 MINUTES VERSUS PLACEBO IN STUDY​

* VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍HETLIOZ DEMONSTRATES IMPROVEMENT IN NEXT DAY ALERTNESS VERSUS PLACEBO IN STUDY​