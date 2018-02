BRIEF-Vanstar Signs An Amending Agreement On The Nelligan Project Option With IAMGOLD And Could Receive Up To $4,750,000 In Cash

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc:

* VANSTAR SIGNS AN AMENDING AGREEMENT ON THE NELLIGAN PROJECT OPTION WITH IAMGOLD AND COULD RECEIVE UP TO $4,750,000 IN CASH

* VANSTAR - ‍ GRANTED IAMGOLD EXCLUSIVE FIRST OPTION TO ACQUIRE UNDIVIDED 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN NELLIGAN PROJECT BY PAYING CO ADDITIONAL $2.2 MILLION

* VANSTAR - ‍ IAMGOLD TO BE ABLE TO ACQUIRE 24% IN NELLIGAN FOR $2.8 MILLION, DELIVERY OF A NI 43-101 COMPLIANT TECHNICAL REPORT BEFORE MARCH 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: