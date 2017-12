Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc:

* VANTIV LAUNCHES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* VANTIV - CO, UNITS LAUNCHED OFFERING FOR $1.13 BILLION EQUIVALENT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* VANTIV INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OF WORLDPAY GROUP IN CONNECTION WITH CO'S ACQUISITION OF WORLDPAY​