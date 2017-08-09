FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vantiv says certain lenders to give Vantiv LLC unsecured bridge loan of up to $1.13 bln - SEC filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 中午11点54分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Vantiv says certain lenders to give Vantiv LLC unsecured bridge loan of up to $1.13 bln - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vantiv Inc

* Vantiv says certain lenders have committed to make available to Vantiv LLC new unsecured bridge loan facility of up to $1.13 billion - SEC filing

* Vantiv - Vantiv LLC, others entered backstop commitment letter pursuant to which lenders agreed severally to provide up to $1.0 billion revolving credit facility

* Vantiv - Backstop lenders also agreed to provide up to $4.10 billion Term A loan facility, $3.2 billion Term B loan facility for benefit of Vantiv LLC, some units​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vEnNgE) Further company coverage:

