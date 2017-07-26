FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Varian sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15-$1.23 from continuing operations
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点29分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Varian sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15-$1.23 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian Medical Systems reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results highlighting growth in backlog and improvements in both gross margin and working capital

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08 to $3.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.23 from continuing operations

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - ‍Q4 revenue growth is now expected to be flat to down slightly​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - ‍for Q217 to Q417, revenue growth is expected to be between 2 and 3 percent​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.23 for Q4​

* Varian Medical Systems- ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be in range $3.08 and $3.16 for Q217 to Q417​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $765.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

