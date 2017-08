June 15 (Reuters) - Varley Group:

* Varley Group awarded $37.5 million to build portable ground facilities for F-35 joint strike fighter program in Australia

* Varley USA says partnering with Lockheed Martin to design and develop secure, portable ground facilities for air force personnel deployed overseas

* Varley USA says award, worth $37.5 million dollars will run through 2019