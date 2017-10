Oct 26 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG:

* ‍MEDIA RELEASE ON BLOCK SALE OF VAT SHARES BY PARTNERS GROUP​

* VAT GROUP - ‍FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP PLACED 2.8 MILLION VAT SHARES (APPROX. 9.33% OF CAPITAL) AT CHF 127PER SHARE

* ‍FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY PARTNERS GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD APPROX 3.74% OF VAT SHARE CAPITAL​