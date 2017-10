Oct 17 (Reuters) - VAT GROUP AG

* ‍CONFIRMS OUTLOOK 2017​

* ‍AT END OF Q3 OF 2017, VAT‘S ORDER BACKLOG WAS CHF 179 MILLION​

* ‍Q3 NET SALES IN QUARTER AMOUNTED TO CHF 167 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 29%​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)