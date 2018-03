March 2 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART - DATA SHOWS ORALLY ADMINISTERED NOROVIRUS TABLET VACCINE WAS WELL-TOLERATED, GENERATED ROBUST SYSTEMIC AND LOCAL INTESTINAL IMMUNE RESPONSES

* VAXART INC - DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ANTI-VECTOR IMMUNITY WITH NOROVIRUS ORAL TABLET VACCINE