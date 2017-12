BRIEF-VBI Vaccines Announces First Patient Dosing In Phase 3 Clinical Program For Sci-B-Vac Hepatitis B Vaccine

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Vbi Vaccines Inc:

* VBI VACCINES ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSING IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR SCI-B-VAC HEPATITIS B VACCINE

* VBI VACCINES SAYS HEADLINE DATA FROM THE 15-MONTH PHASE 3 PROGRAM EXPECTED IN Q2 2019

* VBI VACCINES SAYS 4,800 SUBJECTS EXPECTED TO ENROLL IN TRIAL ACROSS TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES, PROTECT AND CONSTANT

* VBI VACCINES SAYS EXPECT TO SUBMIT MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR SCI-B-VAC TO U.S., EUROPEAN, CANADIAN AUTHORITIES IN 2019