Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL THERAPEUTICS CELEBRATES OPENING OF ITS NEW GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING PLANT AND COMPANY HEADQUARTERS

* PLANT IN MODIIN, ISRAEL WILL BE COMMERCIAL FACILITY FOR PRODUCTION OF OFRANERGENE OBADENOVEC (VB-111), IF APPROVED​

* ‍VBL EXPECTS THAT CURRENT CASH WILL FUND COMPANY‘S OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: