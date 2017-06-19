BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

June 19 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

* Vascular Biogenics- provided update on long term status,survival of patients from 3 completed phase 2 trials, which investigated co's vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics ltd - expect patient enrollment in our planned phase 3 oval study in ovarian cancer to begin in second half of 2017 for vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - plan to launch a combination study of vb-111 with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer by year-end 2017