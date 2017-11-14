FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VBL therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.24
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点21分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-VBL therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.24

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍ remain on-track to initiate a phase 3 study of vb-111 in ovarian cancer by year-end 2017​

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍ also planning an exploratory clinical study in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer in q1 of 2018​

* Vascular Biogenics - ‍expect cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits to enable funding operating expenses and capex requirements through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below