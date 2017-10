Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results

* Vecima Networks Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.01​

* Vecima Networks Inc - qtrly revenue C$14.6 million versus C$21.9 million

* Vecima Networks Inc - ‍quarterly Video And Broadband Solutions sales were $13.5 million, lower than $20.5 million achieved in Q4 2016​