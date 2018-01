Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* VECTRUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SENTEL CORPORATION

* VECTRUS INC SAYS PURCHASE PRICE OF $36 MILLION WAS FUNDED BY CASH ON HAND AND VECTRUS’ CREDIT FACILITY

* VECTRUS INC SAYS ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO VECTRUS’ 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: