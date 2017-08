Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc-

* Vectrus announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue fell 15.8 percent to $259.3 million

* Vectrus Inc says reaffirming 2017 guidance for revenue, operating margin, net income, diluted eps, and net cash provided by operating activities

* Vectrus Inc - company ended Q2 2017 with total backlog of $2.8 billion and funded backlog of $0.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: