Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue fell 5 percent to $269.6 million

* Vectrus Inc - ‍company ended Q3 2017 with total backlog of $3.1 billion​

* Vectrus Inc - ‍sees 2017 revenue​ $1,080 million to $1,100 million

* Vectrus Inc -sees 2017 diluted eps ‍$1.87 to $2.03​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: