基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日

BRIEF-Vectrus says co entered amendment, restatement agreement by and among co

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus- On Nov 15, co entered amendment, restatement agreement by and among co, Vectrus Systems Corp, as borrower, lenders, issuing banks- SEC Filing

* Vectrus Inc - ‍​Agreement provides for the amendment and restatement of the credit agreement dated as of September 17, 2014

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement increases the revolving loan facility from $75 million to $120 million‍​

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement also refinances and replaces the existing term loan facility with a new $80 million term loan facility

* Vectrus Inc - Amended credit agreement extends maturity date of revolving and term loan facilities to November 15, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2zFjcwX] Further company coverage:

