FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Velan reports Q2 loss/share of $0.26
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 晚上7点34分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Velan reports Q2 loss/share of $0.26

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Velan Inc:

* Velan Inc reports its second quarter 2017/18 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 sales rose 7.6 percent to $76.5 million

* Says ‍order backlog of US$488.7 million at end of quarter​

* Says qtrly ‍bookings amounted to $92.5 million, an increase of $15.1 million or 19.5% compared to last year​

* Says “this fiscal year will be difficult”, but confident that recent surge in backlog, with strategic efforts, will improve co’s overall position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below