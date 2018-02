Feb 23 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc:

* VENATOR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; REPORTS STRONG EARNINGS AND CASH GENERATION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 REVENUE $528 MILLION

* DUE TO 2017 TAX ACT, OTHER INCOME FOR QUARTER, YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 INCREASED BY $34 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59, REVENUE VIEW $543.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S