Nov 9 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* VEON REPORTS SOLID THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WITH ROBUST FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION AND ANNOUNCES MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR GTH

* Q3 ‍TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR, AND 3.2% ORGANICALLY​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA INCREASED 16.4% (USD 146 MILLION) TO USD 1,042 MILLION​

‍TARGETS FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​