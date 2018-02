Feb 27 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* VERACYTE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $81 MILLION TO $83 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE WAS $19.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7%​

* ‍EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CASH BURN IN RANGE OF $18 MILLION TO $22 MILLION​

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.24

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $84.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: