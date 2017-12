BRIEF-‍Verastem Announces Clinical Data From Pivotal Phase 3 Duo Study​

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* ‍VERASTEM ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 DUO™ STUDY​

* ‍DUO STUDY ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT, DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PFS FOR DUVELISIB VERSUS OFATUMUMAB​

* ‍PLANS TO SUBMIT A NDA TO U.S. FDA REQUESTING FULL APPROVAL OF DUVELISIB​

* ‍PLANS TO SUBMIT ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF DUVELISIB FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY FL ​

* ‍EXPECTS TO SUBMIT DUVELISIB NDA DURING Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: