BRIEF-VEREIT Inc Q3 FFO per share $0.18
2017年11月8日 / 上午11点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-VEREIT Inc Q3 FFO per share $0.18

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - VEREIT Inc

* VEREIT announces third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Q3 FFO per share $0.18

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Based on year to date performance, increasing AFFO per share guidance to $0.73 - $0.74 from $0.71 - $0.73 ​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now sees 2017 AFFO per diluted share guidance range from $0.73 - $0.74.‍​

* Sees 2017 FFO attributable to common stockholders and limited partners per diluted share $0.68 - $0.69‍​

* 2017 guidance assumes same-store rental growth between 0.0 percent and 0.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

