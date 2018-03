March 5 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp:

* VERICEL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO $23.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS TOTAL NET PRODUCT REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXCLUDING ADDITIONAL LICENSE REVENUE, TO BE IN RANGE OF $73 MILLION TO $78 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: