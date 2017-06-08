FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月8日 / 晚上8点19分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Verifone reports Q2 loss per share of $0.80

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc

* Verifone reports financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32 to $1.34

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.14 to $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share about $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.861 billion to $1.866 billion

* Q2 revenue $474 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.6 million

* Divesting three non-strategic businesses to reallocate resources and capital to core payments and commerce platform

* Sees FY ‍non-GAAP net revenues of approximately $1.865 billion to $1.870 billion​

* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP net revenues of approximately $463 million to $465 million in Q3

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $483.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intends to divest China business into locally-owned and operated company in which verifone will continue to hold a minority interest

* Full-year guidance now reflects deconsolidation of financial expectations attributable to China in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

