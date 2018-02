Feb 7 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc:

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS SAYS ON FEB 2, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS SAYS NEW FACILITIES MADE AVAILABLE TO REPAY FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC - ‍AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.4 BILLION​ Source text: [bit.ly/2EoLaPU] Further company coverage: