2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Verint Systems, on June 29, co entered into a credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* Verint Systems Inc - on June 29, 2017, Verint Systems Inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Verint Systems - in connection with co's entry into credit agreement, co terminated certain amended and restated credit agreement dated April 29, 2011

* Verint Systems - agreement for $725 million of credit facilities, of which $425 million is 7-year term loan facility, $300 million is 5-year revolving credit facility

* Verint Systems Inc - 425 million 7-year term loan facility matures on June 29, 2024 and $300 million 5-year revolving credit facility matures on June 29, 2022

* Verint Systems - agreement requires co to make term loan payments of $1.1 million per quarter commencing on august 1, with remaining balance due on June 29, 2024 Source text (bit.ly/2sRyRSr) Further company coverage:

