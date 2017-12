BRIEF-Verint Systems Says Adding $10 Mln Of Revenue And 3 Cents Of Diluted EPS To Non-GAAP Outlook For Year Ending Jan 31, 2019

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* VERINT SYSTEMS - FOR YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2019, ADDING $10 MILLION OF REVENUE AND 3 CENTS OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ITS NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC - INCREASING FY 2019 OUTLOOK FOR EPS AT MIDPOINT OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM $3.00 TO $3.03

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC - INCREASES OUTLOOK FOR YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2019 FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF NEXT IT

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC - PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTED OF CLOSE TO $30 MILLION OF CASH PAID AT DEAL CLOSING FOR NEXT IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: