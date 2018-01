Jan 29 (Reuters) - Veritex Holdings Inc:

* VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED BY $15.3 MILLION FROM $10.5 MILLION TO $25.8 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )