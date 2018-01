Jan 3 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON AND A+E NETWORKS® EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ACROSS VERIZON’S FAMILY OF MEDIA BRANDS

* VERIZON - ‍ PARTNERSHIP WILL INCLUDE FIRST WINDOW RIGHTS FOR CONTENT FROM 45(TH) & DEAN, A+E NETWORKS’ DIGITAL ENTITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: