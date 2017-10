Oct 16 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes

* Verizon - tender ‍offers will expire at 4:00 A.M. Eastern time on October 24, 2017​

* Verizon - ‍ obligation to complete offers for 2.375% notes due 2022 , 0.500% notes due 2022 and 1.625% notes due 2024​