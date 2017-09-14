FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Verizon CEO says moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午3点26分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Verizon CEO says moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verizon:

* We announced Wide Open West few weeks ago , deals with corning, straight path , XO acquisition set us up well for 5G environment-CEO

* If we see something in the m&a area that makes sense to buy versus build, we’ll do it-CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* There’s no market that isn’t on the table for 5g network-ceo,conf call - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* We moved on from potentially acquiring a cable company-ceo , Goldman Sachs conf call

* As far as making massive purchases, we don’t really have to participate in next upcoming auction.- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I wouldn’t be surprised if sometime before end of sept, you hear about one of content deals - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* The data analytics between the network and oath for us is something we think has tremendous value - CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* A lot of those other content deals will be focused more on oath than they will be on wireless- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I may have been premature a couple of years ago saying linear video is dead, but i still see it that way- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* I‘m encouraged, by the discipline that appears to be around promotions for the iphone- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* We begin to see less dilution in the second half of the year and then some accretion in 2018- CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call

* Our goal is we’d be able to fund our dividend through cash savings in 2022-CEO, Goldman Sachs conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below