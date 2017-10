Oct 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 billion 1.375% notes due 2026, €750 million 1.875% notes due 2029, €1.5 billion 2.875% notes due 2038

* Verizon files final term sheet also related to offering of £1 billion 3.375% notes due 2036