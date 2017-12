Nov 29 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON - ANNOUNCED IT WILL LAUNCH WIRELESS RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICES IN THREE TO FIVE U.S. MARKETS IN 2018

* VERIZON - 5G COMMERCIAL LAUNCH WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* VERIZON - EXPECTS FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING PROGRAM “TO BE CONSISTENT WITH PAST SEVERAL YEARS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: