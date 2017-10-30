FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点21分 / 更新于 20 小时内

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍average production of 67,403 BOE/d during Q3 2017 was up slightly compared to prior quarter​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍fund flows from operations for Q3 2017 was $1.08/basic share​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - reducing 2017 average production guidance to 68,000 to 69,000 BOE/d, compared to previous guidance of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍board formally approved E&D capital budget of $315 million for 2018, with associated production guidance of 74,500 to 76,500 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy-reaffirmed long-term targets of delivering 5% to 7% production per share growth at payout ratio of less than 100% under prevailing commodity strip​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below