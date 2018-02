Feb 13 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma Plc:

* VERONA PHARMA PROVIDES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - ‍ANTICIPATES REPORTING TOP-LINE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2B TRIAL EARLY IN Q2 OF 2018 FOR NEBULIZED RPL554​

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - ‍ANTICIPATES REPORTING TOP-LINE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2A TRIAL IN LATE Q1 OF 2018 FOR CLINICAL TRIAL OF RPL554 FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS​