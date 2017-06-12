FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Versabank announces preferred share offering
BRIEF-Versabank announces preferred share offering

June 12 (Reuters) - Versabank:

* Versabank announces preferred share offering

* Obtained a receipt from securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces of Canada

* Net proceeds of offering are expected to qualify as Tier 1 capital of bank

* Receipt for preliminary short form prospectus for offering of up to $30 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5

* The $30 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5 is at a price of $10.00 per share

* About $10 million of net proceeds of offering to be used for repayment of certain subordinated indebtedness, subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

