Nov 29 (Reuters) - VersaBank:

* VERSABANK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS WITH A 46 PCT INCREASE IN CORE CASH EARNINGS OVER THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR(1)(2)

* VERSABANK QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.11

* VERSABANK - QTRLY ‍CORE CASH EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22​

* VERSABANK QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $11.5 MILLION VERSUS $10.1 MILLION