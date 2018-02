Feb 15 (Reuters) - Verso Corp:

* VERSO ANNOUNCES PLANS TO RESTART PAPER MACHINE IN JAY, MAINE

* VERSO CORP - ‍ESTIMATED TOTAL CAPITAL COST OF PROJECT IS $17 MILLION​

* VERSO CORP - ‍PLANS TO UPGRADE SHUTTERED PULP LINE AND NO. 3 PAPER MACHINE AT ITS ANDROSCOGGIN MILL IN JAY, MAINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: